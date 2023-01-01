Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Utica

Go
Utica restaurants
Toast

Utica restaurants that serve lobsters

Chesterfield's Tavolo image

 

Chesterfield's Tavolo

133 N Genesee St., Utica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Rav$29.00
More about Chesterfield's Tavolo
Iconic by Chesterfield image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Iconic by Chesterfield - DoubleTree Hotel Utica

102 Lafayette Street, Utica

Avg 4.3 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli$38.00
More about Iconic by Chesterfield - DoubleTree Hotel Utica

Browse other tasty dishes in Utica

French Fries

Cake

Chicken Sandwiches

Penne

Eggplant Parm

Lasagna

Mozzarella Sticks

Quesadillas

Map

More near Utica to explore

Syracuse

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Schenectady

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Oswego

No reviews yet

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Baldwinsville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cortland

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

New Hartford

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Syracuse

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (439 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (663 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston