Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Philly cheesesteaks in
Utica
/
Utica
/
Philly Cheesesteaks
Utica restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
Chesterfield's Tavolo
133 N Genesee St., Utica
No reviews yet
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
$15.00
More about Chesterfield's Tavolo
It's a Utica Thing Kitchen & Bar - 350 Leland Avenue
350 Leland Avenue, Utica
No reviews yet
Philly Cheese Steak
$14.00
More about It's a Utica Thing Kitchen & Bar - 350 Leland Avenue
Browse other tasty dishes in Utica
Cake
Fish Sandwiches
Rigatoni
Mozzarella Sticks
Eggplant Parm
Cheesecake
Calamari
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Utica to explore
Syracuse
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Schenectady
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Oswego
No reviews yet
Watertown
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Skaneateles
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Baldwinsville
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Cortland
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Auburn
No reviews yet
New Hartford
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Syracuse
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Auburn
No reviews yet
Watertown
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Binghamton
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Ithaca
Avg 4.6
(25 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(81 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(457 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(150 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(446 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(697 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(405 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston