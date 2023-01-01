Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Utica

Utica restaurants
  Utica
  Philly Cheesesteaks

Utica restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Chesterfield's Tavolo image

 

Chesterfield's Tavolo

133 N Genesee St., Utica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich$15.00
More about Chesterfield's Tavolo
Main pic

 

It's a Utica Thing Kitchen & Bar - 350 Leland Avenue

350 Leland Avenue, Utica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Philly Cheese Steak$14.00
More about It's a Utica Thing Kitchen & Bar - 350 Leland Avenue

