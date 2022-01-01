Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Rigatoni in
Utica
/
Utica
/
Rigatoni
Utica restaurants that serve rigatoni
Chesterfield's Tavolo
133 N Genesee St., Utica
No reviews yet
Kids Rigatoni Pasta W Meatball
$8.00
More about Chesterfield's Tavolo
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Iconic by Chesterfield - DoubleTree Hotel Utica
102 Lafayette Street, Utica
Avg 4.3
(73 reviews)
Side of rigatoni
$4.00
More about Iconic by Chesterfield - DoubleTree Hotel Utica
