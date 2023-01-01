Utica restaurants you'll love
Must-try Utica restaurants
More about Nick's Village Pizza
Nick's Village Pizza
62 South Main Street, Utica
|Popular items
|Lg Strom
|$10.30
Comes with pepperoni, mushroom, sausage, and cheese. Served with a side of pizza sauce.
|Sm Strom
|$8.65
Comes with pepperoni, mushroom, sausage, and cheese. Served with a side of pizza sauce.
|Loaded
|$7.15
More about Stone Brothers Pizza - 237 North Central Avenue
Stone Brothers Pizza - 237 North Central Avenue
237 North Central Avenue, Utica
|Popular items
|Spicy Wings
|$0.00
Our meaty wings coated in a spicy sauce that you are going to love
|Kick-N-Chicken Ranch
|$0.00
Ranch Dressing and Ricotta Cheese Covered with our Mozzarella & Provolone Blend, Juicy Chicken Breast, Farm Fresh Bacon, Jalapeno Peppers and Vine Ripened Tomatoes. YEE-HAA!
|Garlic Breadsticks
|$2.50
Delicious Garlic Breadsticks served with a side of pizza sauce Each order comes with 2 breadsticks
Add additional sauce for 50¢