Grilled chicken salad in Utica
Utica restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
More about Nick's Village Pizza
Nick's Village Pizza
62 South Main Street, Utica
|Small Grilled Chicken Salad And Mozzarella Breadsticks
|$8.99
More about Stone Brothers Pizza - 237 North Central Avenue
Stone Brothers Pizza - 237 North Central Avenue
237 North Central Avenue, Utica
|Large Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.50
Garden crisp lettuce, grilled chicken, vine ripened tomatoes, & mozzarella cheese
|Small Grilled Chicken Salad
|$6.50
Garden crisp lettuce, grilled chicken, vine ripened tomatoes, & mozzarella cheese