Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Strawberry shortcake in
Utica
/
Utica
/
Strawberry Shortcake
Utica restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
Stone Brothers Pizza - 237 North Central Avenue
237 North Central Avenue, Utica
No reviews yet
Strawberry Shortcake
$2.49
More about Stone Brothers Pizza - 237 North Central Avenue
Smokey Dog BBQ - 50 W Columbus Rd
50 W Columbus Rd, Utica
No reviews yet
Strawberry Shortcake
$7.50
More about Smokey Dog BBQ - 50 W Columbus Rd
Browse other tasty dishes in Utica
Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken
Tacos
Spaghetti
Blt Sandwiches
Lasagna
Turkey Bacon
Turkey Clubs
More near Utica to explore
Westerville
Avg 4.6
(30 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Pickerington
Avg 4.2
(18 restaurants)
Zanesville
Avg 3.9
(15 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Granville
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Heath
Avg 1
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Zanesville
Avg 3.9
(15 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(392 restaurants)
Mansfield
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Athens
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(346 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(430 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(312 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(656 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(584 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(300 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston