Tacos in Utica
Utica restaurants that serve tacos
More about Nick's Village Pizza
Nick's Village Pizza
62 South Main Street, Utica
|Large Taco Stromboli
|$10.95
|Small Taco Stromboli
|$10.05
|Lg Taco Strom
|$10.95
Includes taco meat and a blend of cheeses. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and green onion. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
More about Stone Brothers Pizza - 237 North Central Avenue
Stone Brothers Pizza - 237 North Central Avenue
237 North Central Avenue, Utica
|Taco
|$0.00
Our fresh dough covered in Picante Sauce, layered with Aged Cheddar and our Mozzarella & Provolone Blend, topped with Seasoned Ground Beef and Yellow Onions. Baked, then topped with Aged Provolone, Lettuce and Tomato. AY CARAMBA!