uva Wine Bar
Our lifelong love of wine has led us to open uva wine bar. We've had this idea for years, but the timing is now right to make this a reality. This venture combines all our passions...friends, travel, entertaining, and wine! No matter your level of wine experience, uva is designed to be a place to explore, learn, and enjoy. We are excited to offer this new opportunity within the community and hope you will come join us. We would love to welcome you in and get to know you. Cheers!
1268 Interquest Pkwy, Suite 160
Location
Colorado Springs CO
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 10:00 pm
