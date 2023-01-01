Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Uvalde

Uvalde restaurants
Uvalde restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

 

Julio’s BBQ & Grill - 501 S GETTY ST

501 S GETTY ST, Uvalde

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchilada Plate$11.00
More about Julio’s BBQ & Grill - 501 S GETTY ST
Consumer pic

 

The Vasquez 1935

601 West Main Street, Uvalde

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
E2. Two Cheese Enchiladas$9.95
K1. Kids Cheese Enchilada$6.45
Enchilada a la carte$3.95
More about The Vasquez 1935

