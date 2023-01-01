Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Enchiladas in
Uvalde
/
Uvalde
/
Enchiladas
Uvalde restaurants that serve enchiladas
Julio’s BBQ & Grill - 501 S GETTY ST
501 S GETTY ST, Uvalde
No reviews yet
Enchilada Plate
$11.00
More about Julio’s BBQ & Grill - 501 S GETTY ST
The Vasquez 1935
601 West Main Street, Uvalde
No reviews yet
E2. Two Cheese Enchiladas
$9.95
K1. Kids Cheese Enchilada
$6.45
Enchilada a la carte
$3.95
More about The Vasquez 1935
