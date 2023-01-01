Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Nachos in
Uvalde
/
Uvalde
/
Nachos
Uvalde restaurants that serve nachos
Julio’s BBQ & Grill - 501 S GETTY ST
501 S GETTY ST, Uvalde
No reviews yet
Super Nachos
$9.00
More about Julio’s BBQ & Grill - 501 S GETTY ST
The Vasquez 1935
601 West Main Street, Uvalde
No reviews yet
Nachos Bean, Beef & Cheese
$9.95
Nachos Bean & Cheese
$7.95
Nachos Bean, Beef, Cheese & Guacamole
$12.95
More about The Vasquez 1935
