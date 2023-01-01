Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Uvalde

Go
Uvalde restaurants
Toast

Uvalde restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Carlitos way catering - 121 S Getty St

121 S Getty St, Uvalde

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$7.00
Build your quesadilla to your taste!
More about Carlitos way catering - 121 S Getty St
Consumer pic

 

Julio’s BBQ & Grill - 501 S GETTY ST

501 S GETTY ST, Uvalde

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadillas$14.00
More about Julio’s BBQ & Grill - 501 S GETTY ST

Browse other tasty dishes in Uvalde

Fajitas

Tacos

Map

More near Uvalde to explore

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (454 restaurants)

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)

Kerrville

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (454 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (989 restaurants)

San Angelo

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1035 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (636 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (455 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston