V Bistro

We are a family owned Vietnamese and Chinese fusion restaurant.
Vietnamese & Chinese Fusion
Restaurant
7429 East River Road
Fridley, MN 55432
763-444-1877

PHO • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

7429 E River Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (1744 reviews)

Popular Items

Sesame$11.95
Deep fried breaded chicken or shrimp In a sweet spicy sauce. Topped with sesame seeds
Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab)
Eggrolls (Cha Gio)$6.25
2 deep fried Vietnamese Pork Filled Eggrolls served with fish sauce
Potstickers$6.95
6 pork filled potstickers served with a sweet soy sauce. Choice of fried or steamed.
Pho Beef/Tai$10.25
Pho with Lean Beef Slices.
Traditional Beef Soup with Rice Noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime wedge and jalapeño peppers. Side of hoisin and sriracha included. Topped with cilantro, green onions and white onions
Spring Rolls (Goi Cuon)$5.95
2 fresh spring rolls filled with bbq pork, shrimp, lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, vermicelli noodles served with peanut sauce
Cream Cheese Wontons$5.95
6 deep fried cream cheese wontons served with sweet and sour sauce
Lunch Combo$8.45
Please pick 1 entree, 1 appetizer and choice of white rice or fried rice.
If no choices are made then 1 eggroll and white rice will be given
Pho Dac Biet/Combo$10.95
Combo Pho with Beef Slices, Flank, Brisket, Tendon, Tripe, and Meatballs.
Combo Pho with Beef Slices, Flank, Brisket, Tendon, Tripe, and Meatballs.
Chicken Fried Rice$9.25
Chicken Fried Rice with egg, peas, carrots and white onions.
Fried Chicken Wings$7.45
6 deep fried chicken wings served with sweet and sour sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

7429 E River Rd

Fridley MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

