VCREPES

100% Plant Based Crepes

420 Cherry Ave

Popular Items

THE SMOKEY CHEDDAR$11.95
HICKORY CHEDDAR, PARMESESAN CHEESE, BLACK PEPPER
THE LEMON - LEMON, BUTTER AND SUGAR$7.95
FRESH LEMON, BUTTER, POWDERED SUGAR AND WHIPPED CREAM
THE OG - BUTTER AND SUGAR$7.95
EARTH BALANCE BUTTER - POWDERED SUGAR - WHIPPED CREAM
Location

420 Cherry Ave

Long Beach CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Nearby restaurants

Art Du Vin Long Beach

Art Du Vin is located in the heart of 4th Street’s bustling Retro Row District. Come visit us to find your new favorite wine!

Hot Java

Little Coyote,

We wanted to create a space that matched where we are in our lives. A space where quality isn’t compromised, prices are approachable, and everyone is welcome. We both came from a fine dining background, and believe that you can have good quality food and drink with good quality ingredients without breaking the bank. Growing up, we spent our childhoods in pizza parlors. After little league games, playing pac man, and skating through the parking lot. Little Coyote is inspired by the old school New York pizzerias we loved so much as kids. No fuss. New York style pizza, hand-stretched, thin crust, foldable.
Pizza that doesn’t suck, made the old school way.
Little Coyote

Fat Tomato Pizza

