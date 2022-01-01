Go
At V-Eats, we believe in the power of plants. Yes, plant-based foods are linked to health benefits like reducing the risk of heart disease & obesity, but in the right hands, they’re also delicious. From a deceptively simple vegan-friendly cheeseburger to delightfully creative apps, V-Eats is on a mission to bring the power of plants to you.

3011 Gulden Ln • $$

Avg 4.2 (179 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Fries$3.00
Always crispy, never soggy, guaranteed.
Tofu Stir Fry$10.00
Peppers, onions, garlic, ginger, peanuts, edamame, sesame seeds, crispy tofu
Impossible Burger$12.00
Impossible patty, with lettuce, tomato & vegan cheese on a potato roll.
Cauliflower Bites$7.00
Chickpea dusted cauliflower pieces comes with Orange Sambal Dip.
Vegan Al Pastor Tacos$10.00
Impossible meat, grilled pineapple, pico, lemon, lime & a vegan piri piri sauce
Attributes and Amenities

LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Hipsters
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Credit Cards
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3011 Gulden Ln

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

