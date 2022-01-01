Go
Toast

V & I Best Steak House

Come in and enjoy!

1676 White Bear Ave N

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Gyro Sauce$0.49
Steak Burger Patty$8.99
Cheese Burger & Fries$4.99
Boneless Sirlion 14oz Special$14.99
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.99
Filet & Shrimp$18.99
Gyros Plate$13.53
6oz Ranch Sir lion$10.99
T-Bone Special & 3 Jumbo Shrimp Drink$21.99
5oz Steak Dinner$6.99
See full menu

Location

1676 White Bear Ave N

Saint Paul MN

Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Unison Restaurant and Banquet

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Mekong BBQ

No reviews yet

Southeast Asian Cuisine

The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Here at The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill, we work hard to provide more than just a good time to our patrons. Our friendly staff works hard to make us the premiere bar in Saint Paul. It seems we can't go a week without someone commenting about our great service, amazing food and fun personalities, and we work hard to keep it that way!

5-8 Club - Maplewood

No reviews yet

In 1928 the 5-8 Club opened as a "speakeasy" serving beer and liquor illegally to its thirsty patrons. 5-8 Tavern and Grill opened in May 2002. Today, it is still known for the Juicy Lucy burger, famous beers, generous portions and thoughtful service!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston