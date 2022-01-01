Go
V.I. Grill

A casual up north dining experience featuring custom made sirloin burgers, great salads, fresh fish, and hand crafted sandwiches, Featuring a wide selection of local wines, fine liquors as well as 22 taps with local micro brews

PIZZA • GRILL

201 N. St. Joseph St. • $$

Avg 4.3 (1279 reviews)

Popular Items

Leelanau Chicken$15.00
Field greens/cherries/candied walnuts/onion/tomato/grilled chicken
Add bleu cheese crumbles $1.50
House Garden$6.00
Mixed greens/red onion/tomato/shaved parmesan/croutons/dressing
Popcorn Perch$11.00
Hand cut/lightly breaded/tartar sauce/lemon
Perch Platter$21.00
Lightly battered/whole potato hand cut fries/house cole slaw
House Nachos$15.00
Seasoned beef or slow roasted pork/lettuce/tomato/jalapenos/cheese/
ancho sour cream
Classic Burger$13.00
Custom ground/grilled brioche bun/whole potato hand cut fries
Villager Burger$16.00
Three cheese/garlic mayo/lettuce/tomato/bacon/haystack onions
Grilled Quesadilla$14.00
Chicken or Cheese or Beef/pico de gallo/cheese/guacamole/ancho creme
Handcut Basket Of Fries$8.00
Whole potato natural hand cut fries
Chicken Wings$12.00
1/2 dozen wings/choose your heat/celery/sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

201 N. St. Joseph St.

Suttons Bay MI

Sunday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

