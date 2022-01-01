V.I. Grill
A casual up north dining experience featuring custom made sirloin burgers, great salads, fresh fish, and hand crafted sandwiches, Featuring a wide selection of local wines, fine liquors as well as 22 taps with local micro brews
PIZZA • GRILL
201 N. St. Joseph St. • $$
201 N. St. Joseph St.
Suttons Bay MI
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
