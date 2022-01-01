Go
V Pizza & Tap Garden

The Art of Pizza

1389 Kildaire Farm Road

Popular Items

VEGETARIANA$17.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, mushroom artichoke, fresh garlic, fresh spinach, cherry tomato
FLYIN HAWAIIAN$19.50
mozzarella, sliced gouda, honey pancetta, roasted pineapple with nutmeg and brown sugar, red onion, fresh basil **Spice it up with a hit of calabrian pepper oil
QUATTRO FORMAGGI$18.00
gorgonzola, shaved parmigiano reggiano, bufala mozzarella, ricotta, fresh garlic
MARGHERITA- CLASSICA
San Marzano tomato sauce base, bufala mozz, fresh basil. (This pizza does not have a shredded mozz base)
CARNIVORA$19.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pancetta, soppressata, sausage, red onions, garlic, fresh basil
BUILD YOUR OWN
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella. Choose your crust and toppings. Maximum 3 toppings.
PEPPERONI RUSTICA$17.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, thick cut pepperoni.
MARGHERITA- SIGNATURE$16.50
Shredded Mozz, San Marzano tomato sauce, bufala mozzarella, fresh basil
V Wood Oven Roasted Chicken Wings (10)$16.00
marinated with fresh lemon,
extra virgin olive oil, rosemary, garlic, salt & pepper, topped with caramelized onions. GLUTEN FREE.
BOLOGNESE$17.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, chopped all natural meatballs, fresh garlic
Location

1389 Kildaire Farm Road

Cary NC

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
