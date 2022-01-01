Go
V Pizza

The Art of Pizza

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

2709 Sadler Road • $$

Avg 4 (43 reviews)

Popular Items

SIDE ITALIAN SALAD$6.50
spring mix, fresh tomato, cucumber, shaved parmigiano reggiano
FLYIN HAWAIIAN$19.50
mozzarella, sliced gouda, honey pancetta, roasted pineapple with nutmeg and brown sugar, red onion, fresh basil **Spice it up with a hit of calabrian pepper oil
BUILD YOUR OWN
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella. Choose your crust and toppings. Maximum 3 toppings.
CARNIVORA$19.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pancetta, soppressata, sausage, red onions, garlic, fresh basil
MARGHERITA- SIGNATURE$16.50
Shredded Mozz, San Marzano tomato sauce, bufala mozzarella, fresh basil
PEPPERONI RUSTICA$17.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, thick cut pepperoni.
SIDE CAESAR SALAD$6.50
romaine lettuce, shaved parmigiano Reggiano, Tuscan Caesar dressing
QUATTRO FORMAGGI$18.00
gorgonzola, shaved parmigiano reggiano, bufala mozzarella, ricotta, fresh garlic
V Wood Oven Roasted Chicken Wings (10)$16.00
marinated with fresh lemon,
extra virgin olive oil, rosemary, garlic, salt & pepper, topped with caramelized onions. GLUTEN FREE.
MEATBALL SAN MARZANO$10.00
all natural meatballs, no breading,
V’s homemade San Marzano
tomato sauce. GLUTEN FREE.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Catering
Outdoor Seating

Location

2709 Sadler Road

Fernandina Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
