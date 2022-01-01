V Pizza & Tap Garden
The Art of Pizza
12601 San Jose Blvd.
Popular Items
Location
12601 San Jose Blvd.
Jacksonville FL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Claras Tidbits
Clara's Tidbits has been serving Jacksonville a fresh and healthy lunch option since 1985!
Beach Diner
Beach Diner is a full service restaurant offering breakfast and lunch favorites home cooked and made fresh everyday. This establishment has been serving the beaches and Jacksonville, Florida for over 20+ years and has been voted best diner at the beaches.
Jumpin' Jax House of Food
COME IN and ENJOY!
Kims Korean BBQ
We use the best and freshest ingredients in our Korean cuisine. Our goal is to give our guests a home-made Korean meal. That experience is best given by the Kim family. Come enjoy the unforgettable flavors our food has to offer!