V Pizza & Tap Garden

12601 San Jose Blvd.

Popular Items

FLYIN HAWAIIAN$19.50
mozzarella, sliced gouda, honey pancetta, roasted pineapple with nutmeg and brown sugar, red onion, fresh basil **Spice it up with a hit of calabrian pepper oil
PEPPERONI RUSTICA$17.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, thick cut pepperoni.
MARGHERITA- SIGNATURE$16.50
Shredded Mozz, San Marzano tomato sauce, bufala mozzarella, fresh basil
VEGETARIANA$17.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, mushroom artichoke, fresh garlic, fresh spinach, cherry tomato
BOLOGNESE$17.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, chopped all natural meatballs, fresh garlic
V Wood Oven Roasted Chicken Wings (10)$15.95
marinated with fresh lemon,
extra virgin olive oil, rosemary, garlic, salt & pepper, topped with caramelized onions. GLUTEN FREE.
CRYIN HAWAIIAN WINGS (10) (Spicy)$15.95
V marinated wings, V hawaiian sauce (honey, calabrian pepper paste, roasted pineaple, brown sugar, nutmeg), fresh basil. GLUTEN FREE.
MEATBALL SAN MARZANO$9.50
all natural meatballs, no breading,
V’s homemade San Marzano
tomato sauce. GLUTEN FREE.
BUILD YOUR OWN
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella. Choose your crust and toppings. Maximum 3 toppings.
CARNIVORA$19.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pancetta, soppressata, sausage, red onions, garlic, fresh basil
12601 San Jose Blvd.

Jacksonville FL

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
