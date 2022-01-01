Go
V Pizza & Julep

The Art of Pizza

154 Canal Blvd

MEATBALL SAN MARZANO$10.00
all natural meatballs, no breading,
V’s homemade San Marzano
tomato sauce. GLUTEN FREE.
CARNIVORA$19.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pancetta, soppressata, sausage, red onions, garlic, fresh basil
BUILD YOUR OWN
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella. Choose your crust and toppings. Maximum 3 toppings.
FLYIN HAWAIIAN$19.50
mozzarella, sliced gouda, honey pancetta, roasted pineapple with nutmeg and brown sugar, red onion, fresh basil **Spice it up with a hit of calabrian pepper oil
SIDE CAESAR SALAD$6.50
romaine lettuce, shaved parmigiano Reggiano, Tuscan Caesar dressing
MARGHERITA- SIGNATURE$16.50
Shredded Mozz, San Marzano tomato sauce, bufala mozzarella, fresh basil
PEPPERONI RUSTICA$17.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, thick cut pepperoni.
VEGETARIANA$17.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, mushroom artichoke, fresh garlic, fresh spinach, cherry tomato
BOLOGNESE$17.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, chopped all natural meatballs, fresh garlic
V Wood Oven Roasted Chicken Wings (10)$16.00
marinated with fresh lemon,
extra virgin olive oil, rosemary, garlic, salt & pepper, topped with caramelized onions. GLUTEN FREE.
Location

154 Canal Blvd

Ponte Vedra FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
