Go
Toast

V Pizza

Best.In.The.Game.

7930 Skyland Ridge Parkway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SIDE CAESAR SALAD$6.50
romaine lettuce, shaved parmigiano Reggiano, Tuscan Caesar dressing
V Wood Oven Roasted Chicken Wings (5)$8.00
marinated with fresh lemon,
extra virgin olive oil, rosemary, garlic, salt & pepper, topped with caramelized onions.
PEPPERONI RUSTICA$17.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, thick cut pepperoni.
V Wood Oven Roasted Chicken Wings (10)$16.00
marinated with fresh lemon,
extra virgin olive oil, rosemary, garlic, salt & pepper, topped with caramelized onions. GLUTEN FREE.
MARGHERITA- CLASSICA
San Marzano tomato sauce base, bufala mozz, fresh basil. (This pizza does not have a shredded mozz base)
MARGHERITA- SIGNATURE$16.50
Shredded Mozz, San Marzano tomato sauce, bufala mozzarella, fresh basil
CARNIVORA$19.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pancetta, soppressata, sausage, red onions, garlic, fresh basil
FLYIN HAWAIIAN$19.50
mozzarella, sliced gouda, honey pancetta, roasted pineapple with nutmeg and brown sugar, red onion, fresh basil **Spice it up with a hit of calabrian pepper oil
BUILD YOUR OWN
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella. Choose your crust and toppings. Maximum 3 toppings.
SIDE ITALIAN SALAD$6.50
spring mix, fresh tomato, cucumber, shaved parmigiano reggiano
See full menu

Location

7930 Skyland Ridge Parkway

Raleigh NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brixx Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Carolina Ale House

No reviews yet

-

Tasu Asian Bistro

No reviews yet

As the source of North Carolina's premier sushi and Asian fusion cuisine, Shiki Sushi and Tasu Asian Bistro offer an unrivaled array of foods, ingredients, and cooking styles, authentically prepared to reflect the tastes of the dynamic cultures throughout the Asian world. Visit our sushi restaurants if you are in the Durham, Cary or Raleigh, NC area.

Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston