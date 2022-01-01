Go
V Pizza & Sidecar

The Art of Pizza

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

1406 Hendricks Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (376 reviews)

Popular Items

SIDE CAESAR SALAD$6.50
romaine lettuce, shaved parmigiano Reggiano, Tuscan Caesar dressing
VEGETARIANA$17.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, mushroom artichoke, fresh garlic, fresh spinach, cherry tomato
CARNIVORA$19.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pancetta, soppressata, sausage, red onions, garlic, fresh basil
FLYIN HAWAIIAN$19.50
mozzarella, sliced gouda, honey pancetta, roasted pineapple with nutmeg and brown sugar, red onion, fresh basil **Spice it up with a hit of calabrian pepper oil
PEPPERONI RUSTICA$17.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, thick cut pepperoni.
V Wood Oven Roasted Chicken Wings (10)$16.00
marinated with fresh lemon,
extra virgin olive oil, rosemary, garlic, salt & pepper, topped with caramelized onions. GLUTEN FREE.
BUILD YOUR OWN
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella. Choose your crust and toppings. Maximum 3 toppings.
CALABRIAN WINGS (10) (Spicy)$16.00
marinated wings, tossed in
Calabrian chili pepper paste,
topped with Calabrian chili pepper. GLUTEN FREE.
MARGHERITA- SIGNATURE$16.50
Shredded Mozz, San Marzano tomato sauce, bufala mozzarella, fresh basil
BOLOGNESE$17.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, chopped all natural meatballs, fresh garlic
Location

1406 Hendricks Ave

Jacksonville FL

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
