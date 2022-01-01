Go
Vaca Gordo

Popular Items

Warm Churros$6.00
6 PC warm churro, cinnamon, dulce de leche
Queso (7 oz) & Chips$11.00
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Jack cheese, quacamole, salsa
Soft Taco Combo$17.00
1 Brisket Soft Shell, 1 Pork Soft Shell, 1 Chicken Soft Shell
Brisket Soft Tacos$15.00
Guacamole (7 oz) & Chips$8.00
Brisket Sandwich$15.00
served with pickled onion, jalapeno, cotija cheese & cilantro
Gordo Sandwich$16.00
Pork, Brisket, Jalapeno Sausage served with pickled onion, jalapeno, cotija cheese & cilantro & queso
Gordo Nachos$16.00
Chopped BBQ, queso, pickled onion & jalapeno, cilantro, sour cream, guacamole
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
served with pickled onion, jalapeno, cotija cheese & cilantro
Location

3200 N. Pecos St. 80211

Denver CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
