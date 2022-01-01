Vacaville restaurants you'll love

Go
Vacaville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Vacaville

Vacaville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Steakhouses
Juice & Smoothies
Scroll right

Must-try Vacaville restaurants

Tahoe Joe's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tahoe Joe's

1040 Helen Power Drive, Vacaville

Avg 3.4 (684 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Joe's Steak and Sierra Mountain Ribs$28.99
Our signature 6 Oz. Joe's Steak paired with a rack of Sierra Mountain Ribs.
All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.
Steak Salad$18.99
Thinly-sliced Joe's Steak tops this hearty salad of baby field greens tossed with light Champagne Vinaigrette, sweet walnuts, tomatoes and Gorgonzola cheese.
Wood Grilled Whiskey Peppercorn Chicken$18.99
Wood grilled chicken with Whiskey Peppercorn sauce. Served with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.
More about Tahoe Joe's
True Roots Juice & Eats image

SMOOTHIES

True Roots Juice & Eats

374 Merchant St, Vacaville

Avg 4.8 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Paleo Bowl$9.00
Sweet Potatoes, Roasted Seasonal Veggies topped with a Homemade Tahini Sauce
Quinoa Bowl$9.00
Quinoa, Chickpeas, Roasted Veggies topped with a Homemade Tahini Sauce
Breakfast Sandwich$8.75
Avocado, Homemade Vegan Pesto, Nitrate-free Bacon, 1 Scrambled Organic Egg
More about True Roots Juice & Eats
Sonoma Springs Brewing - Vacaville image

 

Sonoma Springs Brewing - Vacaville

300 Main street, Vacaville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
El Valiente - Mexican Pilsner (4-pk)$15.00
Mexican Pilsners came from German immigrants migrating to Mexico in the 1900s. This beer is a celebration of that heritage. El Valiente is flavorful and refreshing. It is perfect for Carne Asadas and Fiestas! Salud!
Bikini Bottom - Belgian Strong Blonde Rum Cask w/ Fresh Pineapple (4-pk)$24.00
A Belgian-Style Strong Blonde aged on Freshly emptied Caribbean Rum barrels for 6 months with over 150 pounds of fresh Pineapples.
ABV: 8.5%
IBU: 17
Sonoma Springs Brat$10.25
Local Baked Brioche bun with infused SSB Kolsch, Spices, Beer Mustard, Sauerkraut and Pickle.
More about Sonoma Springs Brewing - Vacaville
Amici's image

 

Amici's

1679 E. Monte Vista Ave., Vacaville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
NEW YORK (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce
MARGHERITA (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil
CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, housemade croutons,
freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing. complimentary anchovy fillets added upon request.
More about Amici's
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

783 Orange Dr, Vacaville

Avg 4.5 (1118 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Sliders
Buffalo ranch, pickles, lettuce on a Hawaiian slider bun (750 CAL.)
2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
Baja Chicken Flatbread
Pepper jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, Poblano sauce, scallions, onion & cilantro (1030 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
West Coast Sourdough image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

661 Elmira Rd # 120, Vacaville

Avg 4.7 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#10 Veggie
Avocado, Carrot, Cucumber, Bell Peppers, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
#4 Garlic Pesto Turkey
Thinly sliced Turkey with our Pesto Aioli on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
#3 Pastrami
Thinly sliced Lean Pastrami, on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it! We typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted! *Please choose your fillings!*
More about West Coast Sourdough
Mary's Pizza Shack image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Mary's Pizza Shack

505 Davis Street, Vacaville

Avg 4.6 (4019 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about Mary's Pizza Shack
XXFavela's Mexican GrillXX image

 

XXFavela's Mexican GrillXX

2040 Harbison dr, Unit F, Vacaville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about XXFavela's Mexican GrillXX
Restaurant banner

 

Favela's Mexican Grill - Vacaville

2040 Harbison Dr. Ste. F, Vacaville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetable Burrito$9.50
Veggie Burrito$9.50
More about Favela's Mexican Grill - Vacaville
Fire Wings image

 

Fire Wings

1021 Helen Power Dr., Vacaville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
20 PIECES$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
10 PC COMBO$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
8 PC COMBO$11.29
Choice of 2 Flavors
More about Fire Wings
Restaurant banner

 

Blue House Korean - Vacaville

1030 Helen Power Drive, Vacaville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Blue House Korean - Vacaville
Restaurant banner

 

Digger's Deli

876 Alamo Drive, Vacaville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Digger's Deli

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Vacaville

Grilled Chicken

Quesadillas

Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Brisket

Pretzels

Map

More near Vacaville to explore

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Saint Helena

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winters

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Benicia

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston