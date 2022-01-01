Vacaville restaurants you'll love
More about Tahoe Joe's
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tahoe Joe's
1040 Helen Power Drive, Vacaville
|Popular items
|Joe's Steak and Sierra Mountain Ribs
|$28.99
Our signature 6 Oz. Joe's Steak paired with a rack of Sierra Mountain Ribs.
All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.
|Steak Salad
|$18.99
Thinly-sliced Joe's Steak tops this hearty salad of baby field greens tossed with light Champagne Vinaigrette, sweet walnuts, tomatoes and Gorgonzola cheese.
|Wood Grilled Whiskey Peppercorn Chicken
|$18.99
Wood grilled chicken with Whiskey Peppercorn sauce. Served with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.
More about True Roots Juice & Eats
SMOOTHIES
True Roots Juice & Eats
374 Merchant St, Vacaville
|Popular items
|Paleo Bowl
|$9.00
Sweet Potatoes, Roasted Seasonal Veggies topped with a Homemade Tahini Sauce
|Quinoa Bowl
|$9.00
Quinoa, Chickpeas, Roasted Veggies topped with a Homemade Tahini Sauce
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.75
Avocado, Homemade Vegan Pesto, Nitrate-free Bacon, 1 Scrambled Organic Egg
More about Sonoma Springs Brewing - Vacaville
Sonoma Springs Brewing - Vacaville
300 Main street, Vacaville
|Popular items
|El Valiente - Mexican Pilsner (4-pk)
|$15.00
Mexican Pilsners came from German immigrants migrating to Mexico in the 1900s. This beer is a celebration of that heritage. El Valiente is flavorful and refreshing. It is perfect for Carne Asadas and Fiestas! Salud!
|Bikini Bottom - Belgian Strong Blonde Rum Cask w/ Fresh Pineapple (4-pk)
|$24.00
A Belgian-Style Strong Blonde aged on Freshly emptied Caribbean Rum barrels for 6 months with over 150 pounds of fresh Pineapples.
ABV: 8.5%
IBU: 17
|Sonoma Springs Brat
|$10.25
Local Baked Brioche bun with infused SSB Kolsch, Spices, Beer Mustard, Sauerkraut and Pickle.
More about Amici's
Amici's
1679 E. Monte Vista Ave., Vacaville
|Popular items
|NEW YORK (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce
|MARGHERITA (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil
|CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, housemade croutons,
freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing. complimentary anchovy fillets added upon request.
More about The Brass Tap
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
783 Orange Dr, Vacaville
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Sliders
Buffalo ranch, pickles, lettuce on a Hawaiian slider bun (750 CAL.)
|2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
|Baja Chicken Flatbread
Pepper jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, Poblano sauce, scallions, onion & cilantro (1030 CAL.)
More about West Coast Sourdough
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough
661 Elmira Rd # 120, Vacaville
|Popular items
|#10 Veggie
Avocado, Carrot, Cucumber, Bell Peppers, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
|#4 Garlic Pesto Turkey
Thinly sliced Turkey with our Pesto Aioli on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
|#3 Pastrami
Thinly sliced Lean Pastrami, on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it! We typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted! *Please choose your fillings!*
More about Favela's Mexican Grill - Vacaville
Favela's Mexican Grill - Vacaville
2040 Harbison Dr. Ste. F, Vacaville
|Popular items
|Vegetable Burrito
|$9.50
|Veggie Burrito
|$9.50
More about Fire Wings
Fire Wings
1021 Helen Power Dr., Vacaville
|Popular items
|20 PIECES
|$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
|10 PC COMBO
|$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
|8 PC COMBO
|$11.29
Choice of 2 Flavors
More about Blue House Korean - Vacaville
Blue House Korean - Vacaville
1030 Helen Power Drive, Vacaville
More about Digger's Deli
Digger's Deli
876 Alamo Drive, Vacaville