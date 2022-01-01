Chicken salad in Vacaville
Vacaville restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Amici's
Amici's
1679 E. Monte Vista Ave., Vacaville
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, sliced chicken breast,
housemade croutons, freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing.
|GF CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, sliced chicken breast,
housemade croutons, freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing.
More about The Brass Tap
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
783 Orange Dr, Vacaville
|Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
More about West Coast Sourdough
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough
661 Elmira Rd # 120, Vacaville
|#12 Chicken Salad^
Our Chicken Salad (made from scratch in-house with Grilled Chicken, Celery, Mayo, Grapes, Cranberries, & Almonds), served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
|Southwest Chicken Salad (10 Servings)
|$59.90
Spring Mix and Chopped Romaine, with Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Sour Cream, Pepper Jack Cheese & a side of Jalapeno Ranch Dressing
|#12 Chicken Salad*
Our Chicken Salad (made from scratch in-house with Grilled Chicken, Celery, Mayonnaise, Grapes, Cranberries, & Almonds), served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!