Chicken salad in Vacaville

Vacaville restaurants
Vacaville restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Amici's

1679 E. Monte Vista Ave., Vacaville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, sliced chicken breast,
housemade croutons, freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing.
GF CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, sliced chicken breast,
housemade croutons, freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing.
More about Amici's
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

783 Orange Dr, Vacaville

Avg 4.5 (1118 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

661 Elmira Rd # 120, Vacaville

Avg 4.7 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#12 Chicken Salad^
Our Chicken Salad (made from scratch in-house with Grilled Chicken, Celery, Mayo, Grapes, Cranberries, & Almonds), served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
Southwest Chicken Salad (10 Servings)$59.90
Spring Mix and Chopped Romaine, with Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Sour Cream, Pepper Jack Cheese & a side of Jalapeno Ranch Dressing
#12 Chicken Salad*
Our Chicken Salad (made from scratch in-house with Grilled Chicken, Celery, Mayonnaise, Grapes, Cranberries, & Almonds), served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
More about West Coast Sourdough

