Chicken sandwiches in
Vacaville
/
Vacaville
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Vacaville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
783 Orange Dr, Vacaville
Avg 4.5
(1118 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Browse other tasty dishes in Vacaville
Grilled Chicken
Pretzels
Quesadillas
Cookies
Brisket
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Sliders
Caesar Salad
More near Vacaville to explore
Napa
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Davis
Avg 4
(16 restaurants)
Fairfield
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Yountville
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Saint Helena
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Winters
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Benicia
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Napa
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.4
(160 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.1
(26 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.4
(511 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(434 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(247 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(91 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston