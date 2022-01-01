Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chili in
Vacaville
/
Vacaville
/
Chili
Vacaville restaurants that serve chili
Sonoma Springs Brewing - Vacaville
300 Main street, Vacaville
No reviews yet
Chili with beans
$7.50
Chili w/Beans, topped with sour cream and cheese.
More about Sonoma Springs Brewing - Vacaville
Fire Wings
1021 Helen Power Dr., Vacaville
No reviews yet
LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES
$5.99
REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES
$4.99
More about Fire Wings
