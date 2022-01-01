Cobb salad in Vacaville
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Mary's Pizza Shack
505 Davis Street, Vacaville
|Cobb Salad
|$16.25
Sliced chicken breast, crispy thick-cut pepper bacon, blue cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, sliced avocados and marinated tomatoes on a bed of romaine, iceberg and spinach.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough
661 Elmira Rd # 120, Vacaville
|Cobb Salad (10 Servings)
|$59.90
Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix, with Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing
|Cobb Salad*
Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix, with Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing