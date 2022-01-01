Grilled chicken in Vacaville
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tahoe Joe's
1040 Helen Power Drive, Vacaville
|Wood Grilled Whiskey Peppercorn Chicken
|$18.99
Wood grilled chicken with Whiskey Peppercorn sauce. Served with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
783 Orange Dr, Vacaville
|2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough
661 Elmira Rd # 120, Vacaville
|#10 Veggie
Avocado, Carrot, Cucumber, Bell Peppers, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
|#4 Garlic Pesto Turkey
Thinly sliced Turkey with our Pesto Aioli on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
|#3 Pastrami
Thinly sliced Lean Pastrami, on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it! We typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted! *Please choose your fillings!*