Minestrone soup in
Vacaville
/
Vacaville
/
Minestrone Soup
Vacaville restaurants that serve minestrone soup
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Mary's Pizza Shack
505 Davis Street, Vacaville
Avg 4.6
(4019 reviews)
Homemade Noni's Minestrone Soup
Homemade from family recipes.
More about Mary's Pizza Shack
Amici's
1679 E. Monte Vista Ave., Vacaville
No reviews yet
MINESTRONE SOUP (vt )
served with housemade rolls upon request
More about Amici's
