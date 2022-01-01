Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Vacaville

Go
Vacaville restaurants
Toast

Vacaville restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Amici's

1679 E. Monte Vista Ave., Vacaville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF VEGAN PIE (v)$29.75
daiya vegan cheese, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, fresh basil (no tomato sauce)
More about Amici's
Pieology 8034 image

 

Pieology 8034

1650 East Monte Vista Ave, Vacaville

No reviews yet
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
More about Pieology 8034

Browse other tasty dishes in Vacaville

Mozzarella Sticks

Mac And Cheese

Spaghetti

French Fries

Ravioli

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Caesar Salad

Clams

Map

More near Vacaville to explore

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Saint Helena

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

Winters

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Benicia

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (541 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston