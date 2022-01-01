Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Vacaville

Vacaville restaurants
Vacaville restaurants that serve spaghetti

Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Mary's Pizza Shack

505 Davis Street, Vacaville

Avg 4.6 (4019 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti with a Giant Meatball, Family$21.95
Spaghetti with a Giant Meatball$14.75
Our #1 seller since 1959: our giant homemade meatball over spaghetti covered with our classic meat sauce.
Spaghetti with Clams, White Sauce$16.95
Baby clams and spaghetti tossed in a white wine sauce with garlic and butter, red pepper flakes and olive oil.
More about Mary's Pizza Shack
Item pic

 

Amici's

1679 E. Monte Vista Ave., Vacaville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
More about Amici's
Item pic

 

Pietro's No. 2

679 Merchant St, Vacaville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti$18.00
Kid’s spaghetti$8.00
More about Pietro's No. 2

