Spaghetti in Vacaville
Vacaville restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about Mary's Pizza Shack
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Mary's Pizza Shack
505 Davis Street, Vacaville
|Spaghetti with a Giant Meatball, Family
|$21.95
|Spaghetti with a Giant Meatball
|$14.75
Our #1 seller since 1959: our giant homemade meatball over spaghetti covered with our classic meat sauce.
|Spaghetti with Clams, White Sauce
|$16.95
Baby clams and spaghetti tossed in a white wine sauce with garlic and butter, red pepper flakes and olive oil.