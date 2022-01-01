Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortellini in Vacaville

Vacaville restaurants
Vacaville restaurants that serve tortellini

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Mary's Pizza Shack

505 Davis Street, Vacaville

Avg 4.6 (4019 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tortellini Creamy Pesto$11.75
Pasta stuffed with beef, ham and prosciutto smothered with creamy pesto.
Tortellini Creamy Marinara$16.75
Pasta stuffed with beef, ham and prosciutto,, smothered with creamy marinara sauce.
Tortellini Creamy Marinara$11.75
Pasta stuffed with mild Italian sausage and beef, smothered with creamy marinara.
More about Mary's Pizza Shack
Pietro's No. 2

679 Merchant St, Vacaville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Tortellini$26.00
More about Pietro's No. 2

