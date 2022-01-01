Go
Toast

Vagabond BBQ

Delicious BBQ. Succulent meats slow cooked with love.

BBQ

51 Bridge St • $$

Avg 4.5 (129 reviews)

Popular Items

FRENCH FRIES$6.00
Crispy, seasoned steak fries
CORNBREAD$8.00
4 pieces, freshly baked and served with butter
BEEF BRISKET$24.00
Texas style. Salt, pepper, time and love.
ST. LOUIS RIBS$28.00
Succulent, perfectly seasoned, meaty ribs.
MAC & CHEESE$10.00
Creamy white cheddar with a light sprinkle of toasted panko
PULLED PORK SANDWICH$12.50
Pulled pork sandwich
PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.50
Pulled chicken sandwich
WHOLE ANCHO CHICKEN WINGS$12.00
Rubbed with our unique blend of spices and smoked to perfection
PULLED PORK$18.00
Our own unique rub and an 8 hour mix of fruitwood / hardwood smoke.
COLESLAW$8.00
Crunchy and fresh, made daily
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

51 Bridge St

Frenchtown NJ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Frenchtown Inn

No reviews yet

Wednesday-Saturday: Order until 3PM and pickup between 4-6pm
Sunday: Lunch/Dinner 12pm - 4:45pm

Chocolate in the Oven

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Voted best bakery in Hunterdon County!
*Please note* We operate to produce fresh pastries, cookies, and more daily. While we will do our best to fulfill all selections, please note items sell out at certain times of the day. We will contact you if something you ordered is no longer available for the day! This does not apply to any custom cake, catering, or order placed for pickup beyond 48 hours!
Enjoy!

El Charro Del Rio

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Descendants Brewing Company at the Old Ship Inn

No reviews yet

Welcome to NJ's First Craft Brewery!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston