Vagabond Brewing

TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké

No reviews yet

TOKYROLL is a quick-serve sushi and poké concept featuring BIG rolls, FRESH bowls, and FAST service. At twice the size of your average sushi roll, a TOKYROLL is a little different than what you are used to. With bold flavors, creative concoctions, and fresh ingredients, one thing is for certain, you will not leave here hungry! We encourage you to eat your way through our signature sushi roll menu to sample our variety of flavorful sauces, and quality proteins. If you're looking for something completely different, we have created the Roll Your Own Way! option where guests have free rein to make their own creative sushi roll with our mix of proteins, sauces and toppings. A truly unique sushi experience.

