Go
Toast

Vagabond Sandwich Co.

A funky little food joint. Serving up tasty local grub and brews!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

111 Thomas St • $

Avg 4.8 (8038 reviews)

Popular Items

House Chips$2.00
Made in house, with our House Seasoning
Crab Cheddar Grilled Cheese$9.00
Cheddar and lump crab dip on local sourdough
House Cut Fries$7.00
Hand cut, twice fried. Just like down the ocean hon.
Tater Tots$7.00
Golden, brown and delicious...especially if you drown them in crab dip
BYO Burger$12.00
8 oz angus burger or 8 oz chicken breast, built however you'd like it on toasted brioche
Beer Battered Onion Rings$7.00
Beer battered & piled high
Cubano$13.00
Pit ham, adobo roasted pork shoulder, dill pickle, yellow mustard, Swiss, grilled ciabatta
Chicken Crab Dip Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken, lump crab dip, cheddar, spinach, tomato, grilled tortilla
Baja Chicken Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, pepper jack, green leaf, tomato, southwest ranch, grilled tortilla
Mahalo Mahi$13.00
Blackened Mahi, green leaf, tomato, mango salsa, avocado, sriracha aioli, grilled tortilla
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Restroom
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

111 Thomas St

Bel Air MD

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

510 Johnny's

No reviews yet

Bel Air's hottest family own restaurant & bar!

MaGerks Pub & Grill

No reviews yet

MaGerk's Pub is located in Historic Downtown Bel Air, MD. Known for having the BEST Cheesesteaks South of Philly served on fresh-baked rolls from Liscio's Bakery.

Vagabond Truck

No reviews yet

The hottest truck in town... Vagabond on Wheels!

Margherita Pizza - Bel Air

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston