Vagabond Truck

The hottest truck in town... Vagabond on Wheels!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

111 Thomas St • $

Avg 4.8 (8038 reviews)

Popular Items

Cookie Dough$4.75
Fresh from Flavor Cupcakery.
Mahalo Mahi$13.00
Blackened Mahi, green leaf, tomato, mango salsa, avocado, sriracha aioli, grilled tortilla
BYO Burger$11.00
8 oz grilled Angus, made the way you'd like.
Beer Battered Onion Rings$7.00
Beer battered & piled high
Baja Chicken Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, pepper jack, green leaf, tomato, southwest ranch, grilled tortilla
OG Grilled Cheese$7.00
American and cheddar on local sourdough
Mobtown Angus$14.00
8oz grilled angus, lump crab dip, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, bacon, brioche
Tater Tots$7.00
Golden, brown and delicious...especially if you drown them in crab dip
Crab Cheddar Grilled Cheese$9.00
Cheddar and lump crab dip on local sourdough
Cubano$13.00
Pit ham, adobo roasted pork shoulder, dill pickle, yellow mustard, Swiss, grilled ciabatta
111 Thomas St

Bel Air MD

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
