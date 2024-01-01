Go
Consumer picView gallery

The Frosted Rooster

Open today 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

111 Thomas Street

Bel Air, MD 21014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

111 Thomas Street, Bel Air MD 21014

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Liberatore's- Bel Air - 562 Baltimore Pike
orange starNo Reviews
562 Baltimore Pike Bel Air, MD 21014
View restaurantnext
Margherita Pizza - Bel Air
orange starNo Reviews
306 South Main St Bel Air, MD 21014
View restaurantnext
Vagabond Sandwich Company
orange star4.8 • 8,038
111 Thomas St Bel Air, MD 21014
View restaurantnext
MaGerks Pub & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
120 S Bond Street Bel Air, MD 21014
View restaurantnext
MaGerk's On A Roll Food Truck | Maryland
orange starNo Reviews
120 S Bond Bel Air, MD 21014
View restaurantnext
Black Eyed Suzies
orange star4.4 • 564
119 S Main St Bel Air, MD 21014
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bel Air

Vagabond Sandwich Company
orange star4.8 • 8,038
111 Thomas St Bel Air, MD 21014
View restaurantnext
2. Vagabond Food Truck
orange star4.8 • 8,038
Food Truck Bel Air, MD 21014
View restaurantnext
Sean Bolan's Irish Pub - 12 S Main St
orange star4.7 • 1,435
12 S Main St Bel Air, MD 21014
View restaurantnext
Independent Brewing Company
orange star4.8 • 1,105
418 N Main St. Bel Air, MD 21014
View restaurantnext
Black Eyed Suzies
orange star4.4 • 564
119 S Main St Bel Air, MD 21014
View restaurantnext
Sunny Day Cafe
orange star4.8 • 506
101 S Main St Bel Air, MD 21014
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Bel Air

Fallston

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Abingdon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Edgewood

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Aberdeen

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Port Deposit

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Havre De Grace

No reviews yet

Middle River

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Frosted Rooster

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston