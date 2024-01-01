The Frosted Rooster
Open today 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
111 Thomas Street, Bel Air MD 21014
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Liberatore's- Bel Air - 562 Baltimore Pike
No Reviews
562 Baltimore Pike Bel Air, MD 21014
View restaurant