Vail restaurants you'll love

Must-try Vail restaurants

DECA+BOL image

FRENCH FRIES

DECA+BOL

141 E Meadow Dr, Vail

Avg 4.1 (1305 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Chicken Fingers$13.00
Ice Cream Scoop$3.00
Side Fries$6.00
Los Amigos image

TACOS

Los Amigos

400 Bridge St, Vail

Avg 3.7 (1012 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos (hard) Taco$5.00
Choices of Chicken, Pork,Ground beef, Shredded beef or Grilled veggie. With lettuce, tomato and mixed cheese in a corn tortilla
Tacos (soft) Taco$5.00
Choices of Chicken, Pork,Ground beef, Shredded beef or Grilled veggie. With lettuce, tomato and mixed cheese in a flour tortilla
Guacamole (bowl)$16.75
Served with chips and salsa
Moe's Original BBQ image

 

Moe's Original BBQ

616 W Lionshead Cir, Vail

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy$15.00
Golden brown fried shrimp served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
Smoked Turkey Platter$15.00
Hot, Smoked, all white meat, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle$12.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Slope Room & Unravel Coffee image

 

Slope Room & Unravel Coffee

352 E. Meadow Dr, Vail

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Chorizo, Oaxacan Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Pinto Beans
Garden Salad$17.00
american grana, truffle vinaigrette
Grilled Cauliflower$18.00
romesco, Castelveltrano olives, pickled raisins, Marcona almonds
El Segundo image

 

El Segundo

223 Gore Creek Drive, Vail

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Belly$8.00
Marinated slow cooked pork belly, crisped up with oaxaca cheese, red radish, onions, cilantro and roasted tomatillo salsa - GFO
Steak Bowl$21.00
Grilled Black Angus flatiron, roasted sweet corn, arugula, Spanish rice, cotija, roasted garlic aioli, pico de gallo - GFO\\
Al Pastor$8.00
Marinated grilled sliced pork shoulder, fresh pineapple, diced onions, cilantro, roasted tomatillo salsa on a corn tortilla - GF
La Bottega image

PIZZA

La Bottega

100 E Meadow Dr, Vail

Avg 4 (2223 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beet Salad$17.50
with Mixed Greens, Goat Cheese, Roasted Pecans, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad$12.00
with Parmesan, Tomatoes and Croutons
Spaghetti alla Carbonara$21.50
with Pancetta, Garlic, Egg and Parmesan
The Red Lion image

 

The Red Lion

304 Bridge Street, Vail

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vail Burger$23.00
A Red Lion tradition! Plentifully topped with sautéed
mushrooms, onions, crisp bacon, and swiss.
Build Your Own Burger$20.00
All of our burgers are one half pound "Harris Ranch" all natural certified
premium beef" charbroiled and served on our bakery fresh potato bun
with a choice of lettuce, pickles, onion and tomato on the side. Served
with fries, coleslaw or beans.
Wings$23.00
A pound of our famous wings in a sauce of your choice.
All are accompanied by our bleu cheese dip, carrots, and
celery. Available in Classic, Teriyaki, Gold,
Nuclear Fusion, BBQ, and Sweet & Sweaty.
Fall Line Kitchen & Cocktails image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Fall Line Kitchen & Cocktails

232 Bridge St, Vail

Avg 4.2 (394 reviews)
Takeout
Montauk Seafood Grill image

 

Montauk Seafood Grill

549 E Lionshead Cir, Vail

No reviews yet
Takeout
Alpenrose image

 

Alpenrose

100 E Meadow Dr, Ste 25, Vail

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON

Almresi Vail

298 Hanson Ranch Rd, Vail

Avg 4.6 (958 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

La Taberna Iberica

100 E Meadow Dr Unit 15, Vail

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
