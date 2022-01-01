Vail restaurants you'll love
FRENCH FRIES
DECA+BOL
141 E Meadow Dr, Vail
|Popular items
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$13.00
|Ice Cream Scoop
|$3.00
|Side Fries
|$6.00
TACOS
Los Amigos
400 Bridge St, Vail
|Popular items
|Tacos (hard) Taco
|$5.00
Choices of Chicken, Pork,Ground beef, Shredded beef or Grilled veggie. With lettuce, tomato and mixed cheese in a corn tortilla
|Tacos (soft) Taco
|$5.00
Choices of Chicken, Pork,Ground beef, Shredded beef or Grilled veggie. With lettuce, tomato and mixed cheese in a flour tortilla
|Guacamole (bowl)
|$16.75
Served with chips and salsa
Moe's Original BBQ
616 W Lionshead Cir, Vail
|Popular items
|Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy
|$15.00
Golden brown fried shrimp served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
|Smoked Turkey Platter
|$15.00
Hot, Smoked, all white meat, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
|Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle
|$12.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Slope Room & Unravel Coffee
352 E. Meadow Dr, Vail
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
Chorizo, Oaxacan Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Pinto Beans
|Garden Salad
|$17.00
american grana, truffle vinaigrette
|Grilled Cauliflower
|$18.00
romesco, Castelveltrano olives, pickled raisins, Marcona almonds
El Segundo
223 Gore Creek Drive, Vail
|Popular items
|Pork Belly
|$8.00
Marinated slow cooked pork belly, crisped up with oaxaca cheese, red radish, onions, cilantro and roasted tomatillo salsa - GFO
|Steak Bowl
|$21.00
Grilled Black Angus flatiron, roasted sweet corn, arugula, Spanish rice, cotija, roasted garlic aioli, pico de gallo - GFO\\
|Al Pastor
|$8.00
Marinated grilled sliced pork shoulder, fresh pineapple, diced onions, cilantro, roasted tomatillo salsa on a corn tortilla - GF
PIZZA
La Bottega
100 E Meadow Dr, Vail
|Popular items
|Beet Salad
|$17.50
with Mixed Greens, Goat Cheese, Roasted Pecans, Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
with Parmesan, Tomatoes and Croutons
|Spaghetti alla Carbonara
|$21.50
with Pancetta, Garlic, Egg and Parmesan
The Red Lion
304 Bridge Street, Vail
|Popular items
|Vail Burger
|$23.00
A Red Lion tradition! Plentifully topped with sautéed
mushrooms, onions, crisp bacon, and swiss.
|Build Your Own Burger
|$20.00
All of our burgers are one half pound "Harris Ranch" all natural certified
premium beef" charbroiled and served on our bakery fresh potato bun
with a choice of lettuce, pickles, onion and tomato on the side. Served
with fries, coleslaw or beans.
|Wings
|$23.00
A pound of our famous wings in a sauce of your choice.
All are accompanied by our bleu cheese dip, carrots, and
celery. Available in Classic, Teriyaki, Gold,
Nuclear Fusion, BBQ, and Sweet & Sweaty.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Fall Line Kitchen & Cocktails
232 Bridge St, Vail