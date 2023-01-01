Barbacoas in Vail

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Vail restaurants that serve barbacoas
TACOS
Los Amigos - Vail
400 Bridge St, Vail
Avg 3.7
(1012 reviews)
Beef Barbacoa
$5.75
Beef barbacoa with red onion, cilantro and street taco sauce in a white corn tortilla.
More about Los Amigos - Vail
El Segundo - Vail
223 Gore Creek Drive, Vail
No reviews yet
Barbacoa Burrito
$23.00
Barbacoa
$9.00
More about El Segundo - Vail
