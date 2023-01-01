Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barbacoas in Vail

Go
Vail restaurants
Toast

Vail restaurants that serve barbacoas

Item pic

TACOS

Los Amigos - Vail

400 Bridge St, Vail

Avg 3.7 (1012 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Barbacoa$5.75
Beef barbacoa with red onion, cilantro and street taco sauce in a white corn tortilla.
More about Los Amigos - Vail
El Segundo image

 

El Segundo - Vail

223 Gore Creek Drive, Vail

No reviews yet
Takeout
Barbacoa Burrito$23.00
Barbacoa$9.00
More about El Segundo - Vail

Browse other tasty dishes in Vail

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Chili

French Fries

Wedge Salad

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Garden Salad

Map

More near Vail to explore

Aspen

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Silverthorne

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Basalt

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Snowmass Village

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (105 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (656 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (433 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (270 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (480 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston