Burritos in Vail
Vail restaurants that serve burritos
Los Amigos
400 Bridge St, Vail
|Kid Burrito
|$9.00
Ground beef burrito with french fries or baby carrots
|Street Burrito
|$20.25
(MEDIUM HOT) Meat, cilantro, onions and mixed cheese in a flour tortilla covered with street taco sauce
|Carnitas Burrito
|$20.25
Meat, cilantro, onions and mixed cheese in a flour tortilla covered with street taco sauce.
Slope Room & Unravel Coffee
352 E. Meadow Dr, Vail
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
chorizo, oaxacan cheese, pico de gallo, pinto beans
The Red Lion
304 Bridge Street, Vail
|Burrito - Naked
|$18.00
We lose the tortilla and stuff a massive bowl
with spanish rice, black bean rancheros, and
your choice of our spicy mexi-beef, shredded chicken, or pork
carnitas. We smother this masterpiece with your choice of our
homemade green or red chili, cheddar and jack cheeses, and serve it
with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. This is the burrito
you crave from your favorite mexican restaurant!