Burritos in Vail

Vail restaurants
Vail restaurants that serve burritos

Los Amigos image

TACOS

Los Amigos

400 Bridge St, Vail

Avg 3.7 (1012 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Burrito$9.00
Ground beef burrito with french fries or baby carrots
Street Burrito$20.25
(MEDIUM HOT) Meat, cilantro, onions and mixed cheese in a flour tortilla covered with street taco sauce
Carnitas Burrito$20.25
Meat, cilantro, onions and mixed cheese in a flour tortilla covered with street taco sauce.
More about Los Amigos
Slope Room & Unravel Coffee image

 

Slope Room & Unravel Coffee

352 E. Meadow Dr, Vail

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
chorizo, oaxacan cheese, pico de gallo, pinto beans
More about Slope Room & Unravel Coffee
El Segundo image

 

El Segundo

223 Gore Creek Drive, Vail

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Burrito$23.00
More about El Segundo
The Red Lion image

 

The Red Lion

304 Bridge Street, Vail

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito - Naked$18.00
We lose the tortilla and stuff a massive bowl
with spanish rice, black bean rancheros, and
your choice of our spicy mexi-beef, shredded chicken, or pork
carnitas. We smother this masterpiece with your choice of our
homemade green or red chili, cheddar and jack cheeses, and serve it
with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. This is the burrito
you crave from your favorite mexican restaurant!
More about The Red Lion

