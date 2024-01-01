Chicken caesar wraps in Vail
Vail restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps
More about The Red Lion
The Red Lion
304 Bridge Street, Vail
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$19.00
A traditional Caesar salad with romaine, croutons, red onion, and tossed in Caesar dressing then wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Alpine Pizza Company - 555 E Lionshead Cir # C1
Alpine Pizza Company - 555 E Lionshead Cir # C1
555 E Lionshead Cir , Vail
|CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP COMBO
|$18.00
Crispy chicken thigh wrapped in a flour tortilla with romaine, croutons, parmesan and caesar dressing . Choose regular, hot honey or Nashville Hot. Comes with a choice of Tater Tots, Hot Honey Brussels or caesar salad.