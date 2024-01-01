Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar wraps in Vail

Vail restaurants
Vail restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps

The Red Lion image

 

The Red Lion

304 Bridge Street, Vail

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Wrap$19.00
A traditional Caesar salad with romaine, croutons, red onion, and tossed in Caesar dressing then wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about The Red Lion
Consumer pic

 

Alpine Pizza Company - 555 E Lionshead Cir # C1

555 E Lionshead Cir , Vail

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP COMBO$18.00
Crispy chicken thigh wrapped in a flour tortilla with romaine, croutons, parmesan and caesar dressing . Choose regular, hot honey or Nashville Hot. Comes with a choice of Tater Tots, Hot Honey Brussels or caesar salad.
More about Alpine Pizza Company - 555 E Lionshead Cir # C1

