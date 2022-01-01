Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken fried steaks in
Vail
/
Vail
/
Chicken Fried Steaks
Vail restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
El Segundo
223 Gore Creek Drive, Vail
No reviews yet
Steak & Chicken Fajitas
$29.00
GFO
More about El Segundo
PIZZA
La Bottega
100 E Meadow Dr, Vail
Avg 4
(2223 reviews)
14" Chicken Steak Sandwich/NO CHEESE
$21.75
21" Cheese Chicken Steak Sandwich
$28.25
7" Cheese Chicken Steak Sandwich
$12.50
More about La Bottega
Browse other tasty dishes in Vail
Fajitas
Chimichangas
Salmon
Quesadillas
Chicken Tenders
Mahi Mahi
Ceviche
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Vail to explore
Aspen
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Breckenridge
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Silverthorne
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Frisco
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Basalt
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Avon
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Edwards
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Eagle
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Edwards
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Breckenridge
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Glenwood Springs
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Steamboat Springs
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Boulder
Avg 4.4
(95 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(536 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(223 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(397 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston