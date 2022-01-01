Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Vail

Go
Vail restaurants
Toast

Vail restaurants that serve chili

Los Amigos image

TACOS

Los Amigos - Vail

400 Bridge St, Vail

Avg 3.7 (1012 reviews)
Takeout
Side Chili verde$2.50
Chili Relleno$7.00
Filled with jaack cheese, egg battered and fried. Served with street taco sauce
More about Los Amigos - Vail
The Red Lion image

 

The Red Lion

304 Bridge Street, Vail

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Chili Cup$8.00
Our pork green chili was voted “Best in Vail.” Served with soft
blended flour and corn tortilla.
Red Chili Bowl$10.00
Loaded with beef and tomatoes. Topped with cheddar and jack
cheeses. Our red chili was voted “Best in Vail.” Served with corn
tortilla chips.
Red Chili Cup$8.00
Loaded with beef and tomatoes. Topped with cheddar and jack
cheeses. Our red chili was voted “Best in Vail.” Served with corn
tortilla chips.
More about The Red Lion

Browse other tasty dishes in Vail

Chicken Fried Steaks

Fish Tacos

Nachos

Chicken Tenders

Cookies

Pork Belly

Greek Salad

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Vail to explore

Aspen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Silverthorne

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Basalt

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Snowmass Village

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (607 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (374 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (135 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (162 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (239 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (246 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (442 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston