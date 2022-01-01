Chili in Vail
More about Los Amigos - Vail
TACOS
Los Amigos - Vail
400 Bridge St, Vail
|Side Chili verde
|$2.50
|Chili Relleno
|$7.00
Filled with jaack cheese, egg battered and fried. Served with street taco sauce
More about The Red Lion
The Red Lion
304 Bridge Street, Vail
|Green Chili Cup
|$8.00
Our pork green chili was voted “Best in Vail.” Served with soft
blended flour and corn tortilla.
|Red Chili Bowl
|$10.00
Loaded with beef and tomatoes. Topped with cheddar and jack
cheeses. Our red chili was voted “Best in Vail.” Served with corn
tortilla chips.
|Red Chili Cup
|$8.00
Loaded with beef and tomatoes. Topped with cheddar and jack
cheeses. Our red chili was voted “Best in Vail.” Served with corn
tortilla chips.