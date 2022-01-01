Enchiladas in Vail
Vail restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Los Amigos
TACOS
Los Amigos
400 Bridge St, Vail
|Enchilada Especial Del Azul
|$20.25
(MEDIUM HOT) Blue corn tortillas layered with shredded chicken, green sauce, jack cheese and topped with sour cream
|Shrimp Enchiladas
|$24.75
Sauteed shrimp, peppers and onions wrapped in white corn tortillas. Topped with green sauce and jack cheese.
|Enchilada Plate (2)
|$18.50
White corn tortillas filled with meat and topped with cheese. Chicken served with green sauce. all other meats with red sauce