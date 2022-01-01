Nachos in Vail
Los Amigos
400 Bridge St, Vail
|Nachos (half)
|$16.50
Tortilla chips with mixed cheese, beans, tomatoes, green onions. topped with sour cream and guacamole
Add meat $3.25
|Nachos (full)
|$22.25
Tortilla chips with mixed cheese, beans, tomatoes, green onions. topped with sour cream and guacamole
Add meat $4.50
El Segundo
223 Gore Creek Drive, Vail
|Segundo Nachos
|$13.00
Black beans, jack and cheddar cheeses, jalapeños, olives, guacamole, cilantro-lime crema, pico de gallo - GF
The Red Lion
304 Bridge Street, Vail
|Nachos Regular
|$20.00
A heaping mountain of fresh crisp yellow and blue corn
tortilla chips covered with your choice of spicy beef, seasoned
chicken, pork carnitas, or black beans. Topped with melted
cheese, green onions, diced tomatoes, jalapeños, and black
olives. Served with sour cream and salsa.