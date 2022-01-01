Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Vail

Vail restaurants
Vail restaurants that serve nachos

Los Amigos image

TACOS

Los Amigos

400 Bridge St, Vail

Avg 3.7 (1012 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos (half)$16.50
Tortilla chips with mixed cheese, beans, tomatoes, green onions. topped with sour cream and guacamole
Add meat $3.25
Nachos (full)$22.25
Tortilla chips with mixed cheese, beans, tomatoes, green onions. topped with sour cream and guacamole
Add meat $4.50
More about Los Amigos
El Segundo image

 

El Segundo

223 Gore Creek Drive, Vail

No reviews yet
Takeout
Segundo Nachos$13.00
Black beans, jack and cheddar cheeses, jalapeños, olives, guacamole, cilantro-lime crema, pico de gallo - GF
More about El Segundo
The Red Lion image

 

The Red Lion

304 Bridge Street, Vail

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos Regular$20.00
A heaping mountain of fresh crisp yellow and blue corn
tortilla chips covered with your choice of spicy beef, seasoned
chicken, pork carnitas, or black beans. Topped with melted
cheese, green onions, diced tomatoes, jalapeños, and black
olives. Served with sour cream and salsa.
More about The Red Lion

