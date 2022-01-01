Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp enchiladas in Vail

Go
Vail restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Vail
  • /
  • Shrimp Enchiladas

Vail restaurants that serve shrimp enchiladas

Los Amigos image

TACOS

Los Amigos

400 Bridge St, Vail

Avg 3.7 (1012 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Enchiladas$24.75
Sauteed shrimp, peppers and onions wrapped in white corn tortillas. Topped with green sauce and jack cheese.
More about Los Amigos
El Segundo image

 

El Segundo

223 Gore Creek Drive, Vail

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Enchiladas$29.00
More about El Segundo

Browse other tasty dishes in Vail

Chicken Fried Steaks

Chimichangas

Caesar Salad

Taco Salad

Enchiladas

Tacos

Salmon

Pork Belly

Map

More near Vail to explore

Aspen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Silverthorne

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Basalt

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Snowmass Village

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston