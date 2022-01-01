Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp enchiladas in
Vail
/
Vail
/
Shrimp Enchiladas
Vail restaurants that serve shrimp enchiladas
TACOS
Los Amigos
400 Bridge St, Vail
Avg 3.7
(1012 reviews)
Shrimp Enchiladas
$24.75
Sauteed shrimp, peppers and onions wrapped in white corn tortillas. Topped with green sauce and jack cheese.
More about Los Amigos
El Segundo
223 Gore Creek Drive, Vail
No reviews yet
Shrimp Enchiladas
$29.00
More about El Segundo
