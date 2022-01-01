Tacos in Vail

Go
Vail restaurants
Toast

Vail restaurants that serve tacos

DECA+BOL image

FRENCH FRIES

DECA+BOL

141 E Meadow Dr, Vail

Avg 4.1 (1305 reviews)
Takeout
Surf Tacos$25.00
More about DECA+BOL
Los Amigos image

TACOS

Los Amigos

400 Bridge St, Vail

Avg 3.7 (1012 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos (hard) Taco$5.00
Choices of Chicken, Pork,Ground beef, Shredded beef or Grilled veggie. With lettuce, tomato and mixed cheese in a corn tortilla
Grilled Fish Taco$6.75
With lime cabbage, mango salsa and Mexican tartar sauce in a flour tortilla
Tacos (soft) Taco$5.00
Choices of Chicken, Pork,Ground beef, Shredded beef or Grilled veggie. With lettuce, tomato and mixed cheese in a flour tortilla
More about Los Amigos
El Segundo image

 

El Segundo

223 Gore Creek Drive, Vail

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yardbird Taco$8.00
Cilantro-lime marinated chicken, jalapeño queso blanco, roasted corn and poblano salsa, cilantro - GFO
Blackened Salmon Taco$8.00
Pan-blackened salmon, grilled pineapple salsa, creamy slaw - GFO
More about El Segundo

Browse other tasty dishes in Vail

Chicken Tenders

Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Vail to explore

Aspen

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Silverthorne

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Basalt

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Snowmass Village

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston