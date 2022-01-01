Vale Food Co.

Go
Healthy fast casual restaurant offering build your own bowls, açaí bowls, avocado toast, poke bowls and much more!

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • POKE

1861 W Tennessee St • $$

Avg 4.5 (633 reviews)

Sweet Earth Bowl
Sweet potato noodles, broccoli, teriyaki chicken. Side of curry honey mustard. (Gluten Free Bowl)
Califlorida Bowl
Veggie Quinoa, buffalo cauliflower, southwest chicken, side of Avocado Caesar. (Gluten Free)
Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1861 W Tennessee St

Tallahassee FL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
