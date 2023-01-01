Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Valencia

Go
Valencia restaurants
Toast

Valencia restaurants that serve fried rice

Tokyo Sushi image

SUSHI

Tokyo Sushi - Valencia

27039 McBean Pkwy, Valencia

Avg 4.4 (510 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Rice$7.95
More about Tokyo Sushi - Valencia
Banner pic

 

Pho Sure - Valencia

23876 Copper Hill Dr., Valencia

No reviews yet
Takeout
K4. Kid's Fried Rice$8.50
Fried rice with shrimp, Vietnamese sausage, vegetables and egg.
More about Pho Sure - Valencia

Browse other tasty dishes in Valencia

Cake

Shrimp Rolls

Chili

Burritos

Quinoa Salad

Turkey Clubs

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Valencia to explore

Northridge

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Woodland Hills

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Simi Valley

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Santa Clarita

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Newhall

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1207 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (92 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1816 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1127 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (175 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2366 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston