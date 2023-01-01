Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried rice in
Valencia
/
Valencia
/
Fried Rice
Valencia restaurants that serve fried rice
SUSHI
Tokyo Sushi - Valencia
27039 McBean Pkwy, Valencia
Avg 4.4
(510 reviews)
Fried Rice
$7.95
More about Tokyo Sushi - Valencia
Pho Sure - Valencia
23876 Copper Hill Dr., Valencia
No reviews yet
K4. Kid's Fried Rice
$8.50
Fried rice with shrimp, Vietnamese sausage, vegetables and egg.
More about Pho Sure - Valencia
